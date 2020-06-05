Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on PROS in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PROS by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of PROS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 234,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

