Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,760% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMTL opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

