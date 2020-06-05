Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,196 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 632% compared to the average volume of 300 call options.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.