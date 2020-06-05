Investors Buy Large Volume of Cimarex Energy Put Options (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,339 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,639% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,971 shares of company stock valued at $374,839 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.04.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

