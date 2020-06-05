Investors Buy Large Volume of Marsh & McLennan Companies Put Options (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,010 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,065% compared to the average daily volume of 139 put options.

Shares of MMC opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,070,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

