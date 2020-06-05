Investors Buy Large Volume of PennyMac Financial Services Put Options (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,209 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,987% compared to the average daily volume of 217 put options.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $219,976.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,298 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,236. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

