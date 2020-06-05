iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

