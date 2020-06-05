J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JJSF. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $131.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

