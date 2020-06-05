James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,689.73

Shares of James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,689.73 and traded as low as $1,272.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $1,278.00, with a volume of 33,214 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,269.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,689.73. The stock has a market cap of $599.85 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58.

In other James Fisher & Sons news, insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 6,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.85), for a total value of £91,421.09 ($120,259.26). Also, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14).

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

