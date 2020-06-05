Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protalix Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

PLX stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In other Protalix Biotherapeutics news, Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $155,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

