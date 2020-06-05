Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

NYSE JEF opened at $15.53 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.