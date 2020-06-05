JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

JKS stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.