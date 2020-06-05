JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.84% of Heron Therapeutics worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $23,384,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $20,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 663,063 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

