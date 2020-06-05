JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 112,244 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

