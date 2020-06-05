JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 82,241 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $164.46 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $173.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

