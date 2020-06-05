JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 91,891 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

BR opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,907. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.