JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 94,254 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 12.5% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

SR stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

