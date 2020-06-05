JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.56 Million Stock Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 88,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $2,040,122.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,573,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,050.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,210 shares of company stock worth $13,650,342 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMK opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.42. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

