JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 160,423 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of PACCAR worth $31,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

