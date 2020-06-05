JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 275,932 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.25% of Essent Group worth $32,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Essent Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Essent Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $35.89 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

