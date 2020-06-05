JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 842,878 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 589.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,878 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 18.09% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $29,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.