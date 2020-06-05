JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,835 Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viela Bio were worth $32,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $119,675,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $110,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $10,860,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $10,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,091,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Viela Bio stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

