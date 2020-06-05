JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 470,033 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Clorox worth $31,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $9,683,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $204.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

