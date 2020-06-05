JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 67,340 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,177,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $29,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,878,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,286,000 after purchasing an additional 105,847 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 936,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AQN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

AQN opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

