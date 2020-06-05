JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,059 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $28,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

