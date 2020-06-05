Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $21,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

