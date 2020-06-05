KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Liberum Capital downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KONE OYJ/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $34.81 on Friday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that KONE OYJ/ADR will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

