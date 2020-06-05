Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Get Kubota alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on KUBTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. Kubota has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kubota (KUBTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.