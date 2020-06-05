Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 31,147.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 292,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after purchasing an additional 813,346 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.35 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

