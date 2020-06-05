Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Trading 10% Higher

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.50, 630 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.