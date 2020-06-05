Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.48. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Lifeway Foods worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

