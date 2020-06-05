Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $178.49

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $178.49 and traded as high as $192.40. Linde shares last traded at $187.65, with a volume of 1,531,107 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €190.91 ($221.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

