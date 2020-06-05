Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 133 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 million and a PE ratio of -35.95. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63.

In other news, insider Robert Darwent purchased 3,000,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,700,102.60 ($3,551,831.89).

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

