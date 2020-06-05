LXi REIT’s (LXI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

LXi REIT (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LXi REIT stock opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.61) on Friday. LXi REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.80 ($1.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

In other LXi REIT news, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 36,000 shares of LXi REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £34,560 ($45,461.72).

About LXi REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

