Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.23. Maiden shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 278,972 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHLD. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter. Maiden had a positive return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 17.29%.

In related news, Director Raymond Michael Neff purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 478,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,885. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 127,465 shares of company stock worth $92,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

