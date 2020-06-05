Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $6.71 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.55.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,409.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

