Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Masonite International worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

