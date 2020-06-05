Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $2,223,406 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

MXIM opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.