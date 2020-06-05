McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Up 0.1%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of McCoy Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

