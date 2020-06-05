Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.36 ($126.00).

FRA MRK opened at €103.10 ($119.88) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €104.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.33.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

