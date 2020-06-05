Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Position Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,496 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 570,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,905 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBSB opened at $11.76 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $616.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

