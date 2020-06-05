Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.59. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

