Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,903,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

