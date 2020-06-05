Mohan Maheswaran Sells 15,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $817,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,631.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $528,600.00.

Semtech stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 427.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 31,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

