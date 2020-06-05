Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $217.75 and last traded at $220.04, 1,881,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,221,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.96.

Specifically, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $209,225.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mongodb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mongodb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

