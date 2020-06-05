Morgan Stanley Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $340.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $322.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

