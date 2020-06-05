Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $231.99

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $231.99 and traded as high as $233.90. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $232.30, with a volume of 744,052 shares trading hands.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

