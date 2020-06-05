Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

HDS stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

