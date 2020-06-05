National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Sunday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARE. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.36.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$15.11 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$21.83. The firm has a market cap of $912.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.04.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$747.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$655.53 million.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.