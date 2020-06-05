Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.80% of Newmark Group worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

NMRK stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

